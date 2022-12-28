Trade union organisations in industrial parks in Binh Duong have been engaged in implementing a series of activities to support workers in preparation for Tet.(Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - The labour confederation of the southern province of Binh Duong on December 28 announced that it is coordinating with trade unions at all levels and relevant agencies to implement a programme to present tickets to workers living in disadvantaged circumstances to enable them to return home for the 2023 Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.



The programme aims to provide 5,000 round-trip train tickets worth over 20 billion VND (over 846,200 USD) in total for trade union members and employees.



Trade unions at all levels will also donate 2,700 bus tickets for labourers to return home to celebrate Tet.



Trade union organisations in industrial parks in Binh Duong have been engaged in implementing a series of activities to support workers in preparation for Tet.



The labour confederation of Di An city presented 320 train tickets and 100 bus tickets, and 5,670 gift packages worth from 500,000 VND to 1 million VND to disadvantaged employees, or those suffering from serious diseases, labour accidents, and occupational diseases in the city.



On December 27, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi and representatives of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour visited and presented 141 Tet gift packages to employees living in extremely difficult circumstances and orphans due to COVID-19 in Thuan An and Thu Dau Mot./.