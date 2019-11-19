World Singapore among top 10 competitive economies for talent Singapore has made the top 10 rankings of the most competitive places for talent - the first time it has reached the elite level in a league table compiled by Swiss business school IMD. ​

World Indonesia’s budget deficit rises to 20.1 billion USD Indonesia’s Finance Ministry has announced that the country’s state budget deficit increased to 281.9 trillion Rp (20.1 billion USD) or 1.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in October 2019, higher than the same period year earlier of 229.7 trillion Rp or 1.56 percent of GDP.

World Firms asked to compensate 22.5 bln USD for Indonesia’s forest fires The Indonesian government is set to receive some 315 trillion IDR (22.5 billion USD) from a number of corporates in the forest fire public lawsuit, according to the Environment and Forestry Ministry (KLHK).

World Vietnam attends 23rd GMS ministerial conference in Phnom Penh Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang led a Vietnamese delegation to the 23rd Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference that took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 17-18.