Business RCEP to help farm produce expand presence in global markets The recently-signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement will create opportunities for Vietnam’s agricultural products to extend their reach in the region and the world, experts have said.

Business Garment-textile sector eyes 39 billion USD in export turnover Vietnam’s garment-textile sector sets a target of 39 billion USD in export revenue this year, equal to that of 2019, according to the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex).

Business Samsung urged to back Hanoi in smart city development Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh suggested Samsung provide the city with technical support in developing smart city and smart transport and promoting digital transformation.

Business Exporters complain as cost for containers skyrockets The cost to hire shipping containers has skyrocketed to nearly ten times its pre-pandemic level, according to export businesses and trade agencies.