Inside a market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia posted thousands of new COVID-19 infections in total on April 5.



According to the Cambodian Ministry of Health, the nation confirmed 63 new local COVID-19 cases and one new death. Of the new cases, 31 were found in the capital city of Phnom Penh, 22 in Svay Rieng province and six in Preah Sihanouk province.



Since the start of the pandemic in January last year, the Southeast Asian country has officially registered a total of 2,752 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 21 deaths and 1,747 recoveries.



The country launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on February 10. As of April 4, more than 581,000 people in the priority groups had been vaccinated against the virus, according to a government report.



Meanwhile, Thailand recorded 194 new cases, mainly due to clusters found in a prison in southern Narathiwat province and bars in the capital city of Bangkok, according to the nation’s Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



The nation has so far confirmed a total of 29,321 cases of infection, of which 27,840 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 1,386 others are currently hospitalised and 95 fatalities have been reported.



Also on the April 5, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,355 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 803,398.



The death toll climbed to 13,435 after 10 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. Metro Manila is still the epicenter of the outbreak, with the most active and new cases.

In Malaysia, summonses will be imposed on individuals caught attempting to travel interstate to return to their villages to observe Ramadan, which will take place this weekend.

The information was given by Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim, who also said more stringent checks would be conducted at all roadblocks at the state border and only those authorised to travel interstate would be allowed to do so.



Malaysia has 1,070 new COVID-19 cases on April 5, taking the cumulative total to 352,029./.