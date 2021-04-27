ASEAN ASEAN helps Czech Republic fight COVID-19 catastrophe The ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) on April 26 presented foods to the Czech Federation of Food Banks to help pandemic-hit citizens in in the Czech Republic.

World Minister: Indonesia now world’s largest biodiesel producer Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on April 26 that India is now the world’s largest biodiesel producer with a daily output of 137,000 barrels, much higher than the US with 112,000 barrels, Brazil 99,000 barrels and Germany 62,000 barrels.

World Vietnam urges peaceful solutions to Abyei issue The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a teleconference on April 26 to discuss the situation in Abyei, a disputed region between Sudan and South Sudan, and activities of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

World RoK becomes Indonesia’s third top source of FDI The Republic of Korea (RoK) was Indonesia’s third top source of foreign direct investor (FDI) in the first quarter of this year, data from investment board BKPM showed.