Thousands of Vietnamese fans welcome athletes home
Thousands of Vietnamese fans flock to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on December 11 evening to welcome home their heroes from the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thousands of Vietnamese fans flocked to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on December 11 evening to welcome home their heroes from the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines used a "super aircraft" Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to carry the Vietnamese athletes.
Among the athletes on their way home were the men's U22 football team and the women’s football team, who won two gold medals for Vietnam.
Vietnam finished the competition in second place in the medal tally with 98 gold, 85 silver, and 105 bronze medals.
Following a successful campaign, the nation finished with six more gold medals than Thailand in third. As the event’s host nation, the Philippines topped the list with a haul of 149 gold medals./.