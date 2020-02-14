Thousands to attend ITU Digital World 2020
Thousands of delegates from telecoms and IT firms and State management agencies from more than 100 countries and territories worldwide will attend ITU Digital World 2020 (DW20), slated for September 6-9 in Hanoi, heard a seminar in the capital city on February 13.
At the seminar (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thousands of delegates from telecoms and IT firms and State management agencies from more than 100 countries and territories worldwide will attend ITU Digital World 2020 (DW20), slated for September 6-9 in Hanoi, heard a seminar in the capital city on February 13.
The seminar was jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIT) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to discuss the main contents of DW20.
ITU Digital World 2020, formally known as ITU Telecom World, will be co-organised by ITU Telecom, part of ITU, and the MIT.
The new name, which was adopted following an initiative proposed by Vietnam at the 2019 event in Hungary, reflects the current global and regional digital transformation, focusing on partnerships and innovation in the development of digital governments, a digital economy and a digital society.
ITU Digital World is a global platform for accelerating ICT innovations. It aims to deliver economic development faster through its exhibition of digital solutions, forums for sharing knowledge, and networking hubs connecting nations, organisations and individuals.
Themed “Building the digital world together”, DW20, the first of its kind to be hosted by Vietnam, will feature a series of events, including a high-level forum, a ministerial roundtable, seminars, symposiums and connection programmes. In addition, an international exhibition is expected to attract hundreds of businesses who showcase ICT and telecom products and services.
According to Nguyen Quy Quyen, a representative of the MIT’s International Cooperation Department, DW20 will focus on the three pillars of connectivity, innovation and digital transformation, and digital sustainability and corporate responsibility.
DW20 will be an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its central role in the ICT industry in Southeast Asia, while contributing to promoting the development of domestic digital firms, especially startups and small-and medium-sized enterprises./.