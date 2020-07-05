Three arrested for illegally sending people abroad
Tran Van Dong (Photo: VNA)
Cao Bang (VNA) – The Ngoc Con border guard post in the northern border province of Cao Bang has arrested three men for illegally sending people abroad.
Of the three, Tran Van Dong, 34, residing in Ngoc Con commune, Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province, was captured on July 2 in Ngoc Con commune when he was leading a group of people towards the border area.
The two others – 27-year-old Ha Van Chuyen and 26-year-old Nong Van Thao, also from Ngoc Con commune, were summoned to the post to clarify their role in the case.
Dong confessed that he and his accomplices picked 10 people from Trung Khanh town to send them abroad.
The 10 people said through the social network or phone, they were guided to go to Cao Bang where they were driven to Trung Khanh town to cross the border illegally.
Border guards handed the men to provincial police for further investigation./.