World ASEAN the central pillar of India’s Act East Policy: Indian PM Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-point plan to strengthen cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the South Asian country, at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on September 7.

World Australia defines four potential growth sectors with Malaysia Australia has identified four key sectors with the highest potential growth to further deepen economic cooperation with Malaysia under its “Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040”.

World US bolsters ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific The member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US adopted a joint statement on the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), at the 11th ASEAN- US Summit in Jakarta on September 7.

World Cambodian central bank to auction 50 million USD to stabilise riel The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) announced on September 6 that it has successfully auctioned 10 million USD in an effort to stabilise the Cambodian riel against the US dollar.