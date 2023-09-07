Three ASEAN countries agree on formation of Borneo economic community
Three ASEAN member countries in Kalimantan Island, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, have agreed to form the Borneo Economic Community (BEC) in order to stimulate green economic development in the island and the Southeast Asian region.
At the 2nd Borneo Business Roundtable in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6 (Photo: thejakartapost.com)Jakarta (VNA) –
In a speech on the sidelines of the 2nd Borneo Business Roundtable in Jakarta on September 6, Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Arsjad Rasjid stressed that representatives of the three ASEAN countries officially endorsed the cooperation in establishing BEC.
A joint task force, involving representatives of BEC, will be formed to enhance collaboration in shaping Kalimantan as a dynamic island, he said, adding the force also aims to make Kalimantan a green economy epicentre in ASEAN that is built on sustainable development goals to achieve community welfare and environmental preservation.
Meanwhile, Chair of Brunei Darussalam ASEAN-BAC Haslina Taib explained that BEC aims to operate as an inclusive and sustainable business association for companies in Kalimantan and professionals in emerging fields.
She ensured that BEC is inclusive for all businesses, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and open to social enterprises and skilled individuals.
BEC is committed to encouraging regional sustainability in ASEAN, addressing business challenges on the island of Kalimantan, and enhancing collaboration, both inside and outside Kalimantan, Taib affirmed./.