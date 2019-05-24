Scene at the National Assembly's 7th session (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly will examine three bills during May 24, which are the draft revised Law on Tax Management, the draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the laws on the organisation of the Government and local administrations, and the draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the laws on cadres, civil servants and public employees.In the morning, a report on the revisions of the draft revised Law on Tax Management based on earlier NA debates will be presented to the lawmakers, who will then discuss the new draft.The draft law submitted to the NA this time comprises 17 chapters and 151 articles. The revisions cover principles in tax management, banned activities, electronic transactions, risk management, the application of electronic receipts and deeds, among others.In the afternoon, the draft law on amendment and supplement to a number of articles of the laws on the organisation of the Government and local administrations along with a report on the verification of this draft law will be presented at the NA. The draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the laws on cadres, civil servants and public employees will also be delivered to lawmakers.NA deputies will then proceed to discuss the two draft laws in groups.The draft law on amendment and supplement to a number of articles of the laws on the organisation of the Government and local administrations aims to amend and supplement 5 articles of the law on the organisation of the government and 28 articles of the law on the organisation of local administrations.Meanwhile, the draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the laws on cadres, civil servants and public employees will amend 17 articles and clauses and revoke three clauses and points of the law on cadres and civil servants, along with amending 7 articles and clauses of the law on public employees. -VNA