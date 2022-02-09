Society Vietnam Airlines accelerating connection with young people National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been accelerating partnership with major universities nationwide to expand connection with young people.

Society Measures sought to ensure safety for students when schools reopen Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam had a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Health and the People’s Committee of Hanoi to discuss responses in the situation when COVID-19 infections are detected in schools in the context of Hanoi beginning to re-open schools.

Society National biodiversity strategy to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the national biodiversity strategy to 2030 with a vision towards 2050.

Society Deputy PM orders improved capacity of search, rescue, sovereignty defence Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh visited the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) on February 8, stressing the need for improving the search, rescue, and sovereignty safeguarding capacity.