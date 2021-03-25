Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing in Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Three new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 25, with two locally-transmitted and one imported cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Two local infections were reported in concentrated quarantine facilities in the northern province of Hai Duong, a hotspot in the latest COVID-19 wave since January 27 this year.

The imported case was a Vietnamese citizen returning from the US.

The national count increased to 2,579, with 1,603 local infections.

Meanwhile, 2,265 patients have given the all clear, and the death toll remains at 35.



Among patients still under treatment, 54 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 21 twice and 45 thrice.

A total 36,480 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 485 at hospitals, 18,343 at concentrated facilities and 17,652 at their accommodations./.