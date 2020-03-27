Health Infographic How 'Social Distancing' actually works To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.

Health New guidelines on COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment issued Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son signed a decision issuing diagnosis and treatment guidelines for the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Health Ministry reported on March 26.

Health Ministry of Health calls for testing kit donation and imports The Ministry of Health has called on local units and companies to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.