Three COVID-19 treatment hospitals set up in Hai Duong province
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on January 28 asked relevant units to establish three COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the northern province of Hai Duong, where 73 community infection cases were confirmed over the past two days.
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on January 28 asked relevant units to establish three COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the northern province of Hai Duong, where 73 community infection cases were confirmed over the past two days.
At a virtual meeting with the health departments of and a number of hospitals in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces, Long requested an oversupply of medical equipment for the three hospitals to serve the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Accordingly, the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases is tasked with setting up the first COVID-19 treatment hospital at the Chi Linh Medical Centre. Modern facilities will be transported to this hospital for the establishment of an intensive care unit.
The Bach Mai Hospital is in charge of opening the second hospital within the Hai Duong Medical Technical University.
Meanwhile, the third hospital will be placed at the Hai Duong sports stadium, receiving all of the equipment used for a similar hospital built at the central city of Da Nang’s Tien Son sports center when the city was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in July and August last year.
Regarding human resources serving these hospitals, the minister directed experienced medical staff from Da Nang, who engaged in tackling the city’s past outbreak, to go to Hai Duong to offer their support.
The Ministry of Health is sparing no effort in curbing the current outbreak with maximum assistance from the central administration, he stressed.
Long also requested that all passengers traveling via the Van Don international airport in Quang Ninh and Chi Linh city in Hai Duong since January 15 must contact competent medical agencies to perform COVID-19 tests and conduct self-quarantine.
Vietnam recorded 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 28, including 84 domestically-transmitted cases and seven imported cases, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The locally-transmitted cases were detected in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh./.