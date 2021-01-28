Health Vietnam detects 82 more COVID-19 infections Vietnam recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh on January 28 morning after two locally-infected cases were confirmed late January 27.

Health Quang Ninh imposes COVID-19 prevention measures at highest level The Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention in the northern province of Quang Ninh held an emergency meeting on January 27 night to immediately activate disease prevention measures at the highest level in the locality after one locally-transmitted case of coronavirus was confirmed the same day.

Health Health ministry takes action following confirmation of two community COVID-19 cases Two locally-infected cases of COVID-19 were confirmed late January 27 in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces, and the Health Ministry has immediately taken drastic actions to quickly stop the spread of the virus.

Health Vietnam boasts huge potential in medical tourism cooperation with Japan Vietnam holds huge potential in medical tourism that is expected to help the country attract more foreign tourists, including those from Japan, Associate Prof., Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Health Ministry's Department for Medical Examination and Treatment, has said.