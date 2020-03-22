World Bangkok orders closure of malls, markets to prevent COVID-19 Bangkok's Governor Asawin Kwanmuang on March 21 announced a 22-day closure of shopping malls, markets and beauty salons in the capital city of Thailand from March 22 to April 12 amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesian, Malaysian discuss cooperation against COVID-19 Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi engaged with her Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein through a video conference on March 20, discussing the need for the two neighboring countries to maintain close collaboration amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

World New COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in Indonesia, Philippines The Indonesian Health Ministry on March 21 confirmed 81 new cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and six more deaths, bringing the total number of infection cases to 450 and deaths to 38.

World Partners vow to ink RCEP agreement in 2020 Dialogue partners of ASEAN are still committed to signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement by the end of 2020 as scheduled despite the spreading novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the local media.