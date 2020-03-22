Three doctors in Indonesia, one in Malaysia die from COVID-19
Family members carry a deceased COVID-19 patient in Bekasi, West Java, on March 3. (Photo: Antara News)
Jakarta (VNA) – Three Indonesian doctors who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) died in Jakarta at the weekend, Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) chairman Daeng Muhammad confirmed on March 22.
They are a ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist and a 34-year-old neurologist from Bekasi, West Java and a 70-year-old surgeon from Bogor, West Java who all died in hospitals in Jakarta.
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan revealed on March 20 that at least 25 medical personnel in the city had been infected with the virus.
The Southeast Asian country reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on March 22, bringing the total number to 514 and 48 respectively.
On the same day, the Malaysian Ministry of Health announced the ninth death of COVID-19 infection in the country was a 48-year-old doctor who had a history of travel to Turkey.
The doctor returned home on March 8 and had been admitted to a hospital on March 17 after experiencing severe acute respiratory infection symptoms. He later tested positive with SARS-CoV-2 and passed away on March 22.
By March 22 noon, a total of 1,183 people have been confirmed to carry the virus in Malaysia./.
