A view of the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly (NA) is set to consider the draft revised Law on Public Investment, the draft law on military reserve force, and the draft law on the entry and exit of Vietnamese citizens on May 28.This forms the seventh working day of the 14th NA’s ongoing seventh session in Hanoi.In the morning, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Financial and Budgetary Affairs Nguyen Duc Hai will deliver a report on amendments to the draft revised Law on Public Investment.Later, legislators will have a plenary debate on the draft, which comprises 11 chapters with 106 articles.In the afternoon, Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich will submit the draft law on military reserve force and the draft law on the entry and exit of Vietnamese citizens. Verification reports on these drafts will later delivered by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Defence and Security Affairs Vo Trong Viet.The draft law on military reserve force consists of five chapters with 47 articles. Meanwhile, the draft law on the entry and exit of Vietnamese citizens features six chapters with 40 articles.After that, NA deputies will have group discussions on the two draft laws.-VNA