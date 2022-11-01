Three draft revised laws, one bill in focus of parliament on November 1
The draft revised laws on land, money laundering fight, and cooperatives and a bill on civil defence are under consideration at the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 1.
A plenary discussion of the 15th NA's fourth session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The draft revised laws on land, money laundering fight, and cooperatives and a bill on civil defence are under consideration at the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 1.
In the morning, legislators will listen to a proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Land Law.
They will later have a plenary discussion on the draft revised Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control, which consists of four chapters with 65 articles.
According to the Government’s proposal, a revised law on money laundering fight is necessary as it matches Vietnam’s obligations to implement international treaties and commitments and shows the country as a responsible member in terms of preventing and fighting money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the region and the world. The amendment also accords with the Party and Stat’s guideline on addressing existing shortcomings of legal regulations, thereby improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the combat against money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
In the afternoon, the NA will hold group discussions about the draft revised Law on Cooperatives and the draft Law on Civil Defence.
The draft revised Law on Cooperatives, comprising 12 chapters with 111 articles, abolishes three articles, amends 65 articles, and supplements 49 others compared to the 2012 law.
Meanwhile, the building of the Law on Civil Defence is aimed at perfecting the legal corridor and creating conditions for the proactive prevention, control, and effective response to disasters, incidents, natural calamities and disease outbreaks and the safeguarding of security and safety for the country in such cases./.