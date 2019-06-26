The defendants in court. The Hanoi People’s Court sentenced three members of a drug gang to death for the illegal trade and trafficking of drugs on June 25. (Photo: baophapluat.vn)



- The People’s Court of Hanoi on June 25 sentenced three members of a drug gang to death for the illegal trade and trafficking of drugs.The three defendants include Vo Van Nam, 46, Ngo Thi Cham, 47, and Chu Toan Thang, 31, all residing in the capital city of Hanoi.Besides, Mai Ngoc Diep, 43, also a resident of Hanoi received a jail sentence of 12 years for illegally storing drugs.According to the indictment, Nam and Cham lived together as husband and wife in Hanoi’s Long Bien district.Because their business was operating at loss and they were unable to repay the debts, the couple decided to buy drugs to sell.Nam and Cham knew Ngo Thi Bich Ngoc, a drug dealer who lived in Laos. On April 5 last year, they ordered 2kg of methamphetamine for a price of 600 million VND (25,750 USD) per kg from Ngoc.On April 7, last year, under the direction of Ngoc, Thang received 2kg of drugs from an unknown person. Pham Hai Dang, Ngoc's cousin, accompanied Thang to transport the drugs to Cham.Cham gave Dang 460 million VND. However, it was not enough to pay for the whole shipment so Cham gave Thang a plastic bag containing 431.9g of methamphetamine to return to Ngoc.Later that night, Thang was caught red-handed with the methamphetamine by Hoan Kiem district’s police.The police also conducted a search of Thang and Cham’s apartment and found plastic bags containing drugs hidden under the floor and in a dustbin. Mai Ngọc Diệp was caught with 32g of methamphetamine hidden in her jacket. Police also seized drugs while checking Diep’s house.-VNA