Three endangered orchid species successfully propagated
A nature reserve in the northern province of Thanh Hoa has successfully multiplied three endangered orchid species – the Hai Van Bac, Hai Long and Thuy Tien Huong species – native to the north-central region.
A survey has been conducted by staff of the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in Thuong Xuan district across 14 national parks and nature reserves in the region to explore the distribution of the orchid species Hai Van Bac (Dendrobium amabile O’Brien), Hai Long (Paphiopedilum callosum Pfitzer) and Thuy Tien Huong (Paphiopedilum hirsutissimum Stein). The project represents an effort to find ways to conserve and multiply the tropical flower species, according to deputy director Do Ngoc Duong.
The survey has found 210 individual orchids of Hai Van Bac (Dendrobium amabile O’Brien), 1,175 of Hai Long (Paphiopedilum callosum Pfitzer) and 1,265 of Thuy Tien Huong (Paphiopedilum hirsutissimum Stein).
So far, the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve has propagated a total of 45,320 plants of the three species. It plans to carry out another project on sustainably and effectively preserving and developing the species’ genetic resources in order to protect biodiversity.
These species are threatened because of overexploitation and deforestation./.