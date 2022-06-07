Environment Austria-funded project to strengthen climate resilience in Soc Trang Three communes in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang will benefit from an Austria-funded project on strengthening climate resilience launched on June 6.

Environment Ninh Binh protects biodiversity for sustainable future Ninh Binh is blessed by nature with a wide range of beautiful natural landscapes and ecosystems. The province's forest area exceeds 29,000 hectares, making it the region's largest, exceeding the forests in neighbouring provinces in the Red River Delta.

Environment Binh Thuan aims to plant 10 million trees by 2025 A ceremony to launch a tree planting drive was held in Phan Thiet city of the southern central province of Binh Thuan on June 5 by the provincial People's Committee in collaboration with NovaGroup.