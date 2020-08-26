Health No new COVID-19 cases reported, 15 patients in serious conditions Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the morning of August 26, keeping the national tally at 1,029, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Hundreds of thousands of medical masks given for free Hundreds of thousands of medical masks will be offered to the public for free from August 25 to September 30 in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across Vietnam.

Health Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19 Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

Health Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.