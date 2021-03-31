Three foreigners entering Vietnam illegally quarantined
Three foreigners who entered Vietnam illegally were brought to a concentrated quarantine facility in Moc Chau district of the northern border province of Son La, the provincial Department of Public Security announced on March 31.
Accordingly, on March 25, while patrolling in Phat hamlet, Long Sap commune of Moc Chau district, a working team of Long Sap Border Guard Post, the provincial Department of Public Security’s Entry-Exit Management Desk, and Moc Chau district’s police detected three foreigners entering Vietnam illegally.
During the investigation, the trio, residing in Guangdong and Guangxi provinces of China, failed to show sufficient documents as regulated.
Then they were brought to the quarantine facility. All are currently in stable health conditions./.