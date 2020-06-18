Business Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks Vietnam witnessed a sudden rise in the export of rice and medical masks during the first five months of the year, according to statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Eight Vietnamese businesses eligible to import pigs from Thailand Eight out of the 15 Vietnamese registered businesses are eligible to import live pigs from Thailand with the estimated number of more than 1.9 million heads, according to the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam steps up tax reforms Vietnam is sparing no efforts to implement tax reform measures along with the application of information technology in tax administration to disclose budget information, according to the Vietnam Annual Economic Report 2020 launched at a conference in Hanoi on June 17.