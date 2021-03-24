Three important reports delivered on first working day of NA's 11th session
Law-makers listened to three important reports and gave comments on the draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control on the first working day of the 14th National Assembly’s 11th session in Hanoi on March 24.
At the 14th National Assembly’s 11th session in Hanoi on March 24 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Law-makers listened to three important reports and gave comments on the draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control on the first working day of the 14th National Assembly’s 11th session in Hanoi on March 24.
The opening session was broadcast live by Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and the NA’s television channel.
Prior to the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and NA deputies paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.
A preparatory session began later, during which NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivered her remarks and NA Secretary General and head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc presented a report on the revision of the meeting’s working programme. NA deputies then discussed and voted to approve the working programme of the session.
Addressing at the opening session, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stressed that over the past nearly five years, the legislature has worked together with the President, the Government, and relevant agencies and organisations to complete the entrusted missions.
Thanks to the join efforts, significant achievements have been attained, thus enhancing the country’s prestige and consolidating public confidence in the Party and State, she added.
During the meeting, the deputies reviewed the operation of the 14th NA, and looked at working reports of the President, the Prime Minister and the NA.
In the afternoon, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung presented a verification report on the Government’s working report during its 2016-2021 tenure.
The Legal Committee agreed with many contents of the Government’s working report, saying thanks to the leadership of the Party and strict supervision of the NA, the Government and the Prime Minister made strong reforms and had drastic actions to realise the targets set in the Party and NA’s resolutions, contributing to national socio-economic development.
Meanwhile, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh delivered a report on the explanation, acquisition and revision of the draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control, which highlighted the voluntary drug detoxification at home and in the community.
The NA Standing Committee said that this kind of drug detoxification creates favourable conditions for first-time drug addicts to detoxify voluntarily, particularly those who lack of accessibility to drug detoxification establishments. Besides, it also shows families' and the community’s responsibility for the drug addicts.
Discussing the draft law, the legislators gave comments on the management of people who illegally use drugs, drug detoxification at home and in the community, the State’s policies on drug prevention and control, and responsibility of the State management agencies in drug prevention and control, among others.
Minister of Public Security To Lam clarified several issues that the NA deputies were interested in./.