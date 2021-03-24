Politics Vientiane ceremony marks 60 years of Vietnam’s public security expert force in Laos The Lao Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the representative office of Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in Laos have held a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam sending public security experts to the country (March 22, 1961-2021).

Politics 14th National Assembly’s 11th sitting opens The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the 14th National Assembly, kicked off in Hanoi on March 24 morning.

Politics PM receives Austrian Ambassador, AT&S executive Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Schuller-Gotzburg and AT&S Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ingolf Schroeder on March 23.

Politics Departure ceremony held for third Level-2 Field Hospital The Defence Ministry held a ceremony on March 23 in Ho Chi Minh City to send off the staff of the third Level-2 Field Hospital, who will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.