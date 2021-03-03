Health COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone sees over 30 million downloads More than 30 million smartphone users had downloaded Bluezone, a locally-developed app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, as of 11:30 am on March 2.

Health Mekong Delta provinces step up COVID preventive measures Mekong Delta provinces are tightening preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially along land borders and coastal entry points, after two new cases were reported in the region.

Health Another recovered COVID-19 patient in Hanoi test positive again A COVID-19 patient in Hanoi has tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 again after being given the all-clear, it was reported on March 2.

Health Eleven new cases raise total COVID-19 infections to 2,472 Eleven new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours as of 6am on March 2, and all are in northern Hai Duong province, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.