Three imported cases of COVID-19 detected on March 3 morning
Vietnam recorded three imported cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 3, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
One of the latest patients is a Chinese expert who arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on February 28 and was quarantined right upon arrival. The patient is now under treatment at the general hospital of the southern province of Binh Duong.
The two others are Vietnamese citizens who were sent to quarantine after entering Vietnam via the Ha Tien border gate in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on February 27. The patients are being treated at a medical centre in Ha Tien city.
The national count of COVID-19 cases reached 2,475, including 1,561 domestically-transmitted cases.
Ten cities and provinces, which were previously hit by the latest outbreak, namely Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Binh Duong, Hung Yen, Bac Giang, Gia Lai, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City, have gone through 18 straight days without new infections.
The capital city of Hanoi has also recorded no new cases for 15 consecutive days.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee said a total of 1,898 patients have recovered so far.
Among active patients, 66 have tested for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 37 twice and 113 thrice.
Around 59,080 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring nationwide, with 540 in hospitals, 13,424 in State-designated quarantine establishments, and 45,117 at home./.