Three imported cases of COVID-19 reported in past 12 hours
990 people are vaccinated against the coronavirus on April 13, raising the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 60,139. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Three imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6am April 14, raising the national count to 2,717, according to the Ministry of Health.
All of the new cases are Vietnamese who were sent to quarantine in the central province of Khanh Hoa right upon their arrival.
Meanwhile, 2,445 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 16 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.
A total 38,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country.
The ministry said 990 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on April 13, raising the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 60,139, mainly frontline medical workers, and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and Steering Committees for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in 19 cities and provinces.
Many localities are promptly drawing up detailed plans for the second stage of the inoculation drive.
The Health Ministry continues to urge all people to follow the 5K motto – Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making medical declaration), in order to live safely amid the pandemic./.