Health COVID-19: seven imported cases reported in past 12 hours Seven imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 13, raising the national count to 2,714, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Binh Duong proposes purchasing over 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses The Health Department of the southern province of Binh Duong has submitted to the provincial People’s Committee the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for local people.

Health Vietnam records two more imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 12, who were put under quarantine after their arrival in Ho Chi Minh City.

Health COVID-19: Nine imported cases recorded on April 12 afternoon Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 12, raising the national count to 2,705, according to the Health Ministry.