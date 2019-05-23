Relevant forces seized 100,000 meth pills, one car, three mobile phones, three passports and some relevant documents and objects. (Photo: VNA)

Three Lao citizens were arrested on May 23 for trafficking meth pills into Vietnam.Border guards from Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri and police from Laos’ central Savannakhet province uncovered the case.The drug traffickers were arrested in Savannakhet’s Sepon district, about one km from Lao Bao international border gate in Quang Tri.Relevant forces seized 100,000 meth pills, one car, three mobile phones, three passports and some relevant documents and objects.The trio confessed that they bought the drugs from Laos, then transported by car through the night to avoid the inspection of relevant forces.They gathered the drugs at an area opposite to the Lao Bao international border gate to seek ways to bring them into Vietnam for sales.Further investigation is underway.-VNA