ASEAN Third ASEAN-RoK Day held virtually The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, held the third ASEAN-RoK Day on November 9 on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of bilateral dialogue partnership.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosts Australian minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 9 hosted a reception for visiting Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Lawmakers continue discussing socio-economic affairs, pandemic fight The National Assembly continues to spend the whole day of November 9 discussing the implementation of the 2021 socio-economic development plan and a draft plan for 2022, as well as reports on COVID-19 prevention and control, the implementation of the State budget in 2021, State budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2022, and the 2022-2024 finance-budget plan.