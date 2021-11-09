Three ministers present explanations on issues of NA deputies’ concern
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Three ministers - the Minister of Industry and Trade, the Minister of Planning and Investment and the Minister of Finance - have presented explanations on issues of National Assembly deputies’ concern during the NA’s plenary meeting on November 9, the second working day of the second phase of the 15th legislature’s second session, which is being held in the in-person form.
The NA spent the entire day examining the outcomes of the socio-economic development plan for 2021; the draft socio-economic development plan for 2022; and a report on COVID-19 response and the implementation of the NA’s resolution No.30/2021/QH15.
The implementation of the State budget in 2021, the estimate State budget and budget allocation for 2022, and the three-year State financial-budgetary plan for 2022-2024 were also tabled for discussion during the day.
The day’s meeting was broadcast live on Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and the legislature’s TV channel.
As scheduled, the NA will hold a question-&-answer session on November 10 focusing on the fields of health care and labour-invalids-social affairs.
The Q-&-A session will be broadcast live on national radio and television and the NA’s TV channel./.