Society Infographic Seven Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes rich list Seven Vietnamese names are among the 2,668 of dollar billionaires worldwide as per Forbes' latest update to its annual rich list.

Society NA leader attends 60th anniversary celebration of high school in Nghe An National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony marking the 60th founding anniversary of the Nguyen Duy Trinh High School in Nghi Loc district of central Nghe An province on May 1.

Society National Reunification Day celebrated in Russia An art exchange programme has been held in Moscow to mark the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day, with the participation of representatives from the Vietnamese community in Russia.

Society Vietnam sees increasing workforce quality The number of Vietnamese labourers aged from 15 reached some 51.2 million in the first quarter of this year, up 200,000 as compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).