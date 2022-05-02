Three more expressways to seek NA’s approval
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has been drafting a report seeking the National Assembly’s approval on the development of three expressway projects in the south-central and southern regions of Vietnam.
They are those connecting Khanh Hoa and Buon Ma Thuot; Bien Hoa and Vung Tau; and Chau Doc, Can Tho and Soc Trang.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the ministry to make an additional section on funding sourced from local budgets for the projects, according to an official document from the Government’s Office.
The document noted that the southern province of Dong Nai has made a written commitment to allocating funding from its own budget to develop the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway.
It also requested the ministry to consider the cabinet members’ feedback and thoroughly review and finalise pre-feasibility assessment reports of the projects and proposals to be made to the NA in accordance with current regulations./.