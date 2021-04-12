Health Vietnam reports nine imported COVID-19 cases on April 10 afternoon Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 10, raising the national count to 2,692, according to the Health Ministry.

Health No new COVID-19 case over last 12 hours Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours from 6pm on April 9 to 6am on April 10, keeping the national count at 2,683, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Ministry of Health discusses issues related to “vaccine passports” A “vaccine passport” must include a QR code or its holder should show a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by competent authorities in countries and territories that have reached bilateral and multilateral agreements with Vietnam on this regard when entering Vietnam, the Ministry of Health has said.

Health Japan presents medical equipment to Hue Central Hospital The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on April 9 presented a number of medical equipment to the Hue Central Hospital to support the facility to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.