Three more nCoV patients cured, discharged from hospital
Three patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and are discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD) in Hanoi on February 10.
They were among a group of eight staff members of Nihon Plast Co., Ltd of Japan who were sent to China’s Wuhan city for training. They returned to Vietnam on China Southern Airlines flight CZ8315 on January 17.
With the recovery of the latest three patients, the number of cured nCoV patients in Vietnam so far has risen to six out of the 14 confirmed cases. Besides the three discharged on February 10, the other three comprise a female worker in Thanh Hoa province (who was also among the group of eight people returning from Wuhan), the son in the pair of Chinese father and son who were the first confirmed cases of nCoV infection in Vietnam, and a hotel receptionist in Nha Trang city having close contact with the Chinese father and son.
According to Director of the NHTD Pham Ngoc Thach, the remaining patients are in stable condition, and are making good recovery.
As of 14:30 on February 10, there were 40,614 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 910 reported deaths (including 908 in mainland China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong) across 28 countries and territories.
Vietnam has so far confirmed 14 nCoV cases, nine in Vinh Phuc province, one in Thanh Hoa province, one in Khanh Hoa province, and three in Ho Chi Minh City.
Besides the confirmed cases, 745 suspected cases have tested negative. Meanwhile, 517 people having close contact with the confirmed cases are under medical monitoring./.
