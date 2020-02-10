Three more nCoV patients cured, discharged from hospital
They were among a group of eight staff members of Nihon Plast Co., Ltd of Japan who were sent to China’s Wuhan city for training. They returned to Vietnam on China Southern Airlines flight CZ8315 on January 17 (Photo: VNA)
With the recovery of the latest three patients, the number of cured nCoV patients in Vietnam so far has risen to six out of the 14 confirmed cases (Photo: VNA)
Journalists interview leaders of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on the successful treatment of the three patients (Photo: VNA)
Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) are discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, February 10 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen congratulates the patients as they are cured and discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
Vietnam has so far confirmed 14 nCoV cases, nine in Vinh Phuc province, one in Thanh Hoa province, one in Khanh Hoa province, and three in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)