Health Human trials start on second Vietnam-produced COVID-19 vaccine Six out of 120 volunteers have been injected with Vietnam’s second homegrown candidate vaccine COVIVAC, as human trials began at the Hanoi Medical University on March 15.

Health Infographic Human trials of second COVID-19 vaccine by Vietnam Volunteers on March 15 morning got the first jabs of Covivac vaccine, the second COVID-19 vaccine which is developed and produced in Vietnam.

Health Vietnam starts new week without new COVID-19 infections Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am on March 15, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Vietnam logs another imported COVID-19 case on March 14 evening Another imported COVID-19 case was reported on March 14 evening, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,554, the Ministry of Health said.