Three new COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries reported on March 15 afternoon
In the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 15, Vietnam recorded three new cases of COVID-19, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined, according to the Ministry of Health.
These new patients brought the country’s total count to 2,557, including 1,594 domestically-transmitted cases.
As many as 39,613 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country.
The Medical Examination and Treatment Department under the Ministry of Health said that 29 patients were given the all-clear on March 15, bringing the total recoveries to 2,115. The fatalities remained at 35.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment, 42 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 22 twice and 110 thrice.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.