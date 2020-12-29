Three new COVID-19 cases reported on December 29
Three more cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm December 29, which all involved people returning from abroad who had been quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Blockade in an area with suspected COVID-19 cases - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The 1452nd and 1,453rd patients are both Vietnamese, who illegally entered the country from Myanmar on December 24 via trails together with patient 1440 and 1451. Patient 1452, a woman, is being quarantined and treated at the Sa Dec General Hospital in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, while patient 1453, a man is treated at the Cu Chi District Hospital in HCM City.
Meanwhile, the 1454th patient is an eight-year-old Vietnamese. She returned home from US on flight SQ178, which landed in the Tan Son Nhat International Airport on December 27. She is now treated at the Cu Chi District Hospital.
By December 29 evening, Vietnam recorded a total of 1,454 cases of COVID-19, of which 693 were community infections. The number of deaths still remained at 35. As many as 1,319 patients have recovered from the disease.
Of the active patients, 10 have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2, 10 twice, and 13 thrice.
A total of 16,553 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide./.