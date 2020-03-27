Two of them are British tourists who flew from Hanoi to Da Nang on March 2 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 pandemic on March 8.

The other is a 29-year-old saleswoman of the Dien May Xanh electronics supermarket in Hai Chau district, Da Nang city, who had come into direct contact with the British nationals before being confirmed positive for the virus on March 9.

The three are now in stable health with no symptoms like fever, cough and breathing difficulties, after testing negative for the coronavirus at least three times in a row.

However, they will still be put in quarantine at accommodation establishments and home for 14 days./.

