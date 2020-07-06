The defendants at the first-instance trial (Photo: VNA)



Lam Dong (VNA) - The People’s Court of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong issued prison terms of up to seven years at the first-instance trial on July 6 to two men and a woman for attempting to overthrow the people’s administration, under Clause 2 of Article 109 of the Penal Code.

They are Dang Toan Trung, a resident of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, Tran Thi Anh Hoa from southern Dong Nai province and Dang Quang Khanh from HCM City.

The three had registered to be members of the “provisional national government of Vietnam”, a reactionary organisation that conducted activities to overthrow the State.

They joined a “referendum” to elect Dao Minh Quan, leader of the “provisional national government of Vietnam” as the “third President of the Republic of Vietnam”, and then took personal information on thousands of people for the “referendum”.

The jury handed down a seven-year term to Trung while the other two will spend six years behind bars.

They will also be on probation for three years upon completing their prison terms./.