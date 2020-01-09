Society Vietnam suspends sending workers to Middle East The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on January 8 ordered agencies and localities to halt sending workers to the Middle East in the face of current tensions in the region.

Society HCM City: Disadvantaged workers gifted tickets to return home for Tet The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation has presented more than 12,000 bus and train tickets worth nearly 9 billion VND (USD) to disadvantaged workers at local industrial and processing zones, helping them to return home for Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Half of seas, islands to be surveyed by 2030 At least half of Vietnam’s seas and islands will be surveyed and evaluated in terms of natural resources, and marine and island environment by 2030, at a scale of 1:500,000.

Society Can Tho to double capacity of German-funded wastewater treatment plant The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is planning to double the capacity of its wastewater collection and treatment plant, which was partly funded by the German Development Bank (KfW), and considers this one of the investment priorities in the coming time.