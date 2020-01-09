Three police officers killed in Hanoi’s suburban disturbance
A disturbance erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, where some defence units are building protective walls around the Mieu Mon airport, the Ministry of Public Security said.
A map of Mieu Mon Airport in Hanoi developed in 1992. (Photo: VNA)
According to the ministry, a number of rioters, armed with grenades, petrol bombs and other weapons, attacked those working at the construction site.
Three police officers and one rioter died during the incident, while another rioter was injured.
The ministry said relevant units have arrested the serious law violators and initiated a criminal case regarding the incident and legal proceedings against the suspects in accordance with the law.
The defence units have been building walls at Mieu Mon airport since December 31, 2019./.