Vietnamese border soldiers patrol along a border area in Lao Cai province (Illustrative image) (Photo: VNA)

- The People’s Procuracy of the central city of Da Nang has completed an indictment to prosecute one Chinese national and two Vietnamese citizens who colluded with each other to illegally bring people into Vietnam.Chinese national Chen Xian Fa, 27, Ho Thi Thu Trinh, 24, from Phu Ninh district in central Quang Nam province, and Huynh Ngoc Diem, 41, from Ngu Hanh Son district in Da Nang are being prosecuted on charges of arranging illegal entry into Vietnam, under Article 348, Clause 2, Point b of the Criminal Code 2015.According to the indictment from the People’s Procuracy, Chen befriended Trinh on Wechat and on June 23 contacted her via the network to arrange a house to rent in Vietnam.Though Trinh knew that Chen did not have a visa to enter Vietnam, she still agreed to find a house for him.On June 24, Trinh contacted Diem to find a home for Chen. Diem also knew that Chen did not have a visa to enter Vietnam, but still agreed to help find a house for rent.Chen then brought three other Chinese nationals to Vietnam on June 28 via the border near the Huu Nghi border gate and stayed at a rented house in Ngu Hanh Son district in Da Nang.Through further investigations, police also determined that, from August to December 2019, Chen asked Trinh and Diem to help him rent other houses in Vietnam. Chen and other Chinese people then illegally entered Vietnam on two occasions by road in northern border provinces and stayed in houses Trinh and Diem had arranged./.