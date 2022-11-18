Among the honourees, Assoc. Prof. Tran Xuan Bach from the Hanoi Medical University, with his publications on community health, ranks third and is the only Vietnamese to be present in the top 10.

Specialised in mechanical engineering and aerospace, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phung Van Phuc from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology ranks 958th.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son from the Vietnam National University - Hanoi ranks 190th. Working in computer science, he was also among the world’s best 10,000 scientists for three straight years, in 2019, 2020, and 2021./.

VNA