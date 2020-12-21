Quang Dang (L) and Amee pose with their MAMA trophies. Photo courtesy of Quang Dang and Amee (Source: vnexpress.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – Three Vietnamese artists - Amee, Binz, and



Binz, real name Le Nguyen Trung Dan, 32, was born in Central Highlands Gia Lai province before relocating to the US. He started earning popularity in 2017, after returning to Vietnam.







Binz during a performance. Photo courtesy of BinZ

The choreographer, surprised at the award he earned, called it the greatest of his career and expressed his appreciation to audiences and his teammates at LifeDance dance studio. In February, his gestures and dance steps based on the "Ghen Co Vy" song went viral in the world.



As a major music event in the Republic of Korea, MAMA 2020 honours talented artists for their contributions to musical development across Asia. This year's ceremony was held with no live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Earlier, other Vietnamese artists, including My Tam, Thu Minh, Dong Nhi, Toc Tien, Noo Phuoc Thinh and Huong Tram were also honoured at the event./.

