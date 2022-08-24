Culture - Sports Book exhibition on Vietnam-Laos relations underway in Da Nang Hundreds of books on the success of the Vietnam-Laos relations over the last six decades are on display at an exhibition opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 23.

Culture - Sports Poetry photographic book on General Giap debuts A bilingual book of poems on legendary General Vo Nguyen Giap (1911 – 2013) made debut in Hanoi on August 23 on the occasion of the general’s 111st birthday (August 25, 1911 – 2022).

Culture - Sports Famous painter's work to be auctioned in Singapore this month The painting Vietnamese Lady by late Vietnamese painter Le Pho (1907-2001) will be part of the Hong Kong-based Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Auction which is slated for August 28 in Singapore.