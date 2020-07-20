Sci-Tech HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.

Sci-Tech Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.