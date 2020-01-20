For years now, Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, around 125 kilometers (77 miles) from Saigon, has been a popular weekend escape in southern Vietnam, inviting visitors with its long, gentle beaches and warm waters.

Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, which witnessed the rise and fall of last ruling Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), is known for many UNESCO-recognized heritages, including royal tombs, ancient palaces and pagodas.

Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province is also popular for its long, broad sandy beaches that have earned it the nickname "Vietnam’s Maldives."

The town, which is located between the travel hotspots of Nha Trang and Hoi An, has itself emerged as one of the three tourism hubs of Vietnam's south central coastal region alongside with Da Nang and Nha Trang./.

Vnexpress