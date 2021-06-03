Environment Northern region told to prepare for storm Choiwan The north region is forecast to experience heavy rain, flash floods and landslides due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha supports COVID-19 fight in hotspots Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council, on June 3 presented close to 2 billion VND (86,602 USD) worth of cash and necessities in aid to the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang which are hard hit by the latest resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Society Text-to-donate campaign seeks support for COVID-19 fight A text message campaign for making donations to the fight against COVID-19 and the “vaccines for workers” programme were launched in Hanoi on June 3 as Vietnam exerts every effort to contain its latest outbreak.

Society Text-to-donate campaign seeks support for COVID-19 fight A text message campaign for making donations to the fight against COVID-19 and the “vaccines for workers” programme were launched in Hanoi on June 3 as Vietnam exerts every effort to contain its latest outbreak.