Three Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Asia University Rankings 2021
The places of the three universities on the rankings (Source: Times Higher Education)
Hanoi (VNA) - Three Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE)’s Asia University Rankings 2021.
The institutions are the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), and the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM).
VNU is placed between 251st and 300th, HUST 351st – 400th, and VNUHCM 401st .
The rankings assessed 551 institutions from 30 Asian countries and territories this year. In 2020, the number of institutions was 500.
Universities were ranked by performance in five areas: teaching (learning environment); research (volume, income, and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students, and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).
Among the Vietnamese representatives, HNU achieved the highest score in the areas of teaching, research, citations, and international outlook, while VNUHCM saw their highest score in industry income./.