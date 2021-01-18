Three Vietnamese women named as elite FIFA referees
Referee Bui Thi Thu Trang (third from left) and assistant Ha Thi Phuong (left) officiate at ASIAD 18 (Photo: Myanmar Football)Hanoi (VNA) - The International Football Federation (FIFA) has recognised three local female referees, in addition to three assistant referees, as coming up the standards of its Elite level, reported VOV.
This represents the highest level of officiating, with elite FIFA referees being chosen to officiate important events, such as World Cup qualifiers, the AFC Champions League, and the Asian Cup.
The three female referees acknowledged by FIFA include Cong Thi Dung, Bui Thi Thu Trang, and Le Thi Ly, in addition to three assistant referees, such as Truong Thi Le Trinh, Nguyen Thi Hang Nga, and Ha Thi Phuong, all of whom have been recognised by FIFA as making the Elite level.
Among the officials, referees Cong Thi Dung and Bui Thi Thu Trang, in addition to assistants Truong Thi Le Trinh and Ha Thi Phuong, have plenty of experience after being in charge of matches at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Jordan in 2016, in addition to the 18th Asian Games (ASIAD 18) held in Indonesia.
According to Duong Van Hien, head of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) arbitration committee, the 2023 World Cup will provide a good chance for Vietnamese referees and assistants to prove themselves at a prestigious global tournament./.