Culture - Sports Breath-taking flower field in So Luon, Moc Chau With the spectacular view of the flower field, people living in So Luon village, Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district, Son La province have a peaceful and picturesque life.

Culture - Sports Tourism park reopens to restore Vietnam’s thousand-year-old culture “Mot thoang Viet Nam” (Vietnam at a Glance), a tourism park recreating the beauty of Vietnam’s thousand-year-old traditional culture located on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, was reopened on January 16 after 10 years.

Culture - Sports New puppetry show promises fresh experience of Vietnamese culture The Hanoi-based Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre has launched an experimental art programme named “Trang” (The Moon) that features different types of puppetry to offer the audience a new experience of the Vietnamese culture.