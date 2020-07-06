Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,227 VND per USD on July 6, down 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 3).

Business Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic The Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People’s Committee of Ly Son island district recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication (GI) during a ceremony on July 5.

Business Pork, oil prices key to keeping inflation under control: experts With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 percent, experts have said.

Business Domestic property market facing uncertainty: Insiders The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders.