Business Vietnam Airlines resumes, increases frequency of several flights in September The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume flights connecting the central city of Da Nang with Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Thailand’s Bangkok from September 1 and September 15, respectively, the carrier has announced.

Travel Committee seeks ways to ensure rapid, sustainable tourism recovery Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 17 asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) to review the operation of household businesses in the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19.

Business PVCFC ensures fertiliser supply despite 14-day maintenance The PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer JSC (PVCFC) will halt the operation of its fertiliser factory for maintenance from August 18 to September 4, the firm has announced.