Thua Thien - Hue, ADB sign MoU for inclusive, sustainable economic development
At the signing ceremony (Photo: ADB)Hanoi (VNA) - The People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue province and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam on August 17 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promoting a strategic partnership for inclusive and sustainable economic development.
This is a framework cooperation oriented-agreement, aiming to assist Thua Thien-Hue to achieve socio-economic development goals for the 2021-2025 period, thus addressing challenges facing of the local economy by digital technology, and speeding up digital economy and digital society.
The MoU covers contents related to cooperation orientation principles; goals and areas of cooperation; establishment of foundation for strategic dialogue; development of joint action plans for projects; sharing knowledge, ideas and experience and engaging in dialogues with stakeholders.
Under the MoU, the ADB will give periodic consultations to the local authorities within the framework of the national programme between the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance and relevant ministries and sectors.
The ADB will help Thua Thien - Hue effectively implement projects using the bank’s capital; and identify potential projects on urban transport infrastructure, climate change adaptation, contributing to further improving living conditions; and promoting low carbon growth, development of private sectors in the locality.
Thua Thien - Hue is one of the provinces in the central key economic region, a high quality multi-field education and training centre, and an intensive medical centre of the region and the country./.