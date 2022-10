At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: Internet)

- The central province of Thua Thien – Hue has started construction on a 300m long breakwater at Chan May Port to increase its capacity.The project, which was built at a cost of 757 billion VND (33 million USD), is expected to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2026, allowing easy access to 70,000 DWT ( deadweight tonnage ) cargo ships; 4,000TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) container ships, and 225,000GT (gross tonnage) cruise ships.Currently, Chan May Port hosts from 4 million to 4.5 million tonnes of cargo annually, but it would increase to 5 million or 6 million tonnes of commodities by 2025.In the first stage, the port completed construction of a 450m breakwater providing logistics for six industrial zones and two economic zones in the province./.