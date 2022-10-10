Business Vietnam-Australia trade up over 33% in nine months Trade between Vietnam and Australia rose 33.4% to nearly 12 billion USD in the first nine months of this year after reaching a record in 2021, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business Network helps connect Vietnamese, German experts in automobile sector The Vietnam Germany Innovation Network (VGI Network) has held a conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, to foster connectivity among Vietnamese experts and businesses as well as those of the Vietnamese origin in automobile industry and relevant technical sectors.

Business Ministry proposes 36 criteria to assess efficiency of foreign investments The effectiveness of foreign investments in Vietnam will be assessed through 36 indicators as proposed by the Ministry of Planning and Investment in a draft decision of the Prime Minister.