Thua Thien - Hue begins Chan May port’s breakwater
The central province of Thua Thien – Hue has started construction on a 300m long breakwater at Chan May Port to increase its capacity.
At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: Internet)
The project, which was built at a cost of 757 billion VND (33 million USD), is expected to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2026, allowing easy access to 70,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) cargo ships; 4,000TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) container ships, and 225,000GT (gross tonnage) cruise ships.
Currently, Chan May Port hosts from 4 million to 4.5 million tonnes of cargo annually, but it would increase to 5 million or 6 million tonnes of commodities by 2025.
In the first stage, the port completed construction of a 450m breakwater providing logistics for six industrial zones and two economic zones in the province./.