Business Da Nang improves investment attraction quality The central city of Da Nang is working to build a business environment conducive for investors, based on the pillars of hi-tech industry, tourism and sea-based economy.

Business Vietnam spends over 2 billion USD on animal feed, material imports in 5 months Vietnam spent 2.04 billion USD to import animal feed and raw materials for the production of this kind of commodity in the first five months of this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business F&B more robust with boom in low-end market The rapid expansion of foreign food and beverage (F&B) chains in Vietnam was making the domestic market more robust despite the trend of tightening spending in a global downturn.