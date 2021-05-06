Thua Thien Hue lays 14 sets of martyrs’ remains to rest
The Military High Command of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue held a ceremony at the Hue city Martyrs’ Cemetery on May 5 to receive and rebury 14 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime.
In the 2020-2021 dry season, despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, 30 soldiers and officers of Team 192 under the provincial Military High Command coordinated with the Lao side to search and repatriate 14 sets of remains from Laos.
Of the total, nine were found in Salavan province and five in Sekong province.
The search and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese martyrs killed in Laos is an important policy of the Party and State, showing the gratitude and respect to those who fought and sacrificed their lives for national protection and international mission.
So far, Team 192 has sought and repatriated more than 800 sets of martyrs’ remains./.