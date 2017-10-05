Bustle fish selling and buying in Thuan An port, Phu Vang district (Source: VNA)

– Total seafood output from both fishing and aquaculture in the central province of Thua Thien–Hue reached 40,166 tonnes in January-September, up 15.6 percent, including 28,777 tonnes of wild catch, up 19.7 percent.

Vice Chairman of the Thuan An town People’s Committee Ngo Van Du attributed the increase to the high-capacity fishing fleet and modern logistic system, which helps lengthen an average fishing trip to at least 10 days and preserve catch better.



So far this year, the province has earmarked 13.6 billion VND (599,500 USD) and 1.6 million VND (70,928 USD) for Phu Vang and Phu Loc districts, respectively, to implement policies to support local offshore fishermen and fish farmers.



Under Decree 67/2014/ND-CP on policies for fisheries development, the province has collaborated with communal administrations and banks to help local fishermen access preferential credit, thus building and upgrading 40 vessels.



Communication work has been strengthened to encourage local fishermen to repair and build high-capacity fishing steel vessels to develop offshore fishing while also contributing to protecting the nation’s sea and island sovereignty.



The natural resource and environment sector has focused on monitoring the sea and lagoon environment to ensure stable livelihood for fish farmers and socio-economic development in the locality.-VNA